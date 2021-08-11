Back to normal… Sort of
Like for so many of us, this summer has been a rather abrupt transition back to “normal” at the Peabody. I returned to the office full time in July and had to hit the ground running to help support the other Peabody staff, welcome researchers, jump back into giving tours, and provide back up for Summer Session activities. It has definitely been a transition, but it feels good to have students, researchers, and volunteers back at the Peabody!peabody.andover.edu
