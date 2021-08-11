Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, MT

Notice to Creditors – Heidi Strom

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 7 days ago

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HEIDI STROM, AKA Avery S. Strom,. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

bitterrootstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Hamilton, MT
Government
County
Ravalli County, MT
Ravalli County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Ravalli, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Law Offices#Cape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy