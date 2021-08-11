Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, inflation still high

By Reuters
kitco.com
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high amid continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for travel-related services as economic activity rebounded. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Reuters#The Labor Department#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesskitco.com

Minutes reveal a Fed split over job market, bond-buying taper

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. central bank's employment benchmark for decreasing its support for the economy "could be reached this year," but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next, according to minutes from last month's policy meeting.
EconomyForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

Treasuries fluctuated following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting before ending the day modestly lower. Bond prices climbed off their worst levels but still ended the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 1.273 percent.
Stockskitco.com

Stocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mired in moderate losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested it was possible the central bank could begin tapering purchases this year, while oil struggled to hold onto earlier gains and the dollar rose. Shortly after the release of the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip as Fed seen coy on taper

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the world’s most important central bank is not yet ready to slow down its asset purchases. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bears in Control as Euro Falls

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Set a buy-stop at 1.1750 and a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. The EUR/USD pair declined to the lowest level since November 2020 as Covid-19 risks remained. Investors also reacted to the latest housing statistics from the US and the FOMC minutes.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Philly Fed factory index falls in July to lowest since December

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring, a survey showed on Thursday. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Firms As Fed Minutes Suggest QE Tapering To Begin This Year

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed that most officials agreed to begin the reduction of bond purchases later this year. Most participants judged that it could be appropriate to start tapering the bond purchases later this...
Economykitco.com

Price gains for gold mild amid safe-haven demand

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are trading modestly higher in early morning dealings Thursday, on some safe-haven demand amid keener risk aversion in the marketplace this week. Gains in the precious metal are being limited by a surging U.S. dollar index and slumping crude oil prices. October gold futures were last up $4.30 at $1,786.60 and September Comex silver was last down $0.072 at $23.35 an ounce.
Economykitco.com

Gold remains firm following drop in Philly Fed manufacturing survey

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to test resistance just below $1,800 an ounce but is seeing little movement following weaker than expected momentum in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector, according to the latest data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. Thursday the regional central bank said its manufacturing business outlook...
EconomyForexTV.com

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Edges Lower In August

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slipped to 19.4 in August from 21.9 in July. A positive reading still indicates growth, but economists had been expecting the index to inch up to 23.0.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slumps to 6-month low as risk aversion climbs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2832 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on Thursday for a fourth day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as investors worried that global economic growth could slow and that the Federal Reserve was prepared to reduce stimulus. Stocks globally stumbled, bond yields fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar notched a nine-month peak. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, dropped to its lowest since May, settling 2.7% lower at $63.69 a barrel. "A perfect little risk-off storm" has weighed on the loonie, Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada, said in a note. "We think a new uptrend has firmly begun for USD-CAD and we therefore expect buyers (of U.S. dollars) on the dips." Investors worry that circulation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow global economic recovery. In addition, the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, giving up all of this year's gains and extending a string of declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2832. Still, Canadian data for July showed home prices climbing at a record annual pace and the reopening of the economy giving payroll jobs a boost. Canada's retail sales report for June is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of domestic activity. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.8 basis points to 1.127%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)
Businesskitco.com

Sterling hovers near recent lows, unmoved by inflation slowdown

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sterling hovered near a 3-1/2-week low on Wednesday after UK inflation data showed a sharper slowdown than expected. The pound was little moved by the numbers, however. Investors believe it will have little bearing on the rising trend for inflation, and the currency fell on Tuesday after a jump in the dollar.
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar settles near 4-1/2 month highs as risk appetite cools

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held near a 4-1/2 month high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as simmering concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback before the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian and...
Retaildailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Pointing to a Drop to 1.1600

Sell the EUR/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Set a buy-stop at 1.1762 and a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. The EUR/USD pair retreated during the American and Asian sessions as traders reflected on the latest US retail sales and manufacturing and industrial production numbers. The pair also declined after a statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair.
Businesskitco.com

Toronto stock futures steady ahead of inflation data

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures steadied on Wednesday ahead of the release of consumer price data that is likely to offer clues on the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy outlook. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:12 a.m. ET, with global markets also stabilising after...
EconomyDetroit News

U.S. factory output rises, gets boost from autos

Production at U.S. factories strengthened in July by the most in four months, rebounding above pre-pandemic levels and indicating manufacturers are coping with snarled supply chains and shortages. The 1.4% increase followed a revised 0.3% drop in June, according to Federal Reserve data issued Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy