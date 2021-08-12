Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Microcystis cyanobacteria bloom monitoring in western Lake Erie

ocj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides forecasts for seasonal blooms of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) in Lake Erie, typically from July to October when warmer water creates favorable bloom conditions. Western Lake Erie has been plagued by an increase of Hazardous Algal Blooms (HABs) intensity over the past decade. These blooms consist of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae, which are capable of producing toxins that pose a risk to human and animal health, foul coastlines, and impact communities and businesses that depend on the lake. A combination of satellite image (for bloom location and extent), a forecasting and mixing model provide information on the current status of the bloom, forecasted position both at the surface and at depth, and toxicity from field samples.

ocj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Algal Blooms#Noaa#Western Lake Erie#Microcystis#Olci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

Presence of algal blooms forces closure of Mann Lake

Mann Lake near Lewiston has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. Recent testing revealed concentrations of the toxin-producing algae cyanobacteria that can cause illness to humans and animals. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Public Health – Idaho North Central District issued a health advisory for the lake. According to a news release from the agencies, water from the lake should not be consumed by people, pets or livestock. People and animals should also stay out of the water and avoid activities that lead to contact with it.
Chippewa Lake, OHashlandsource.com

Chippewa Lake marks 2 years free from toxic algae blooms

CHIPPEWA LAKE – BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. (“BlueGreen”), a global watertech company, has announced that following its groundbreaking treatment, Chippewa Lake, Ohio's largest inland natural lake, is now celebrating two years free from toxic algae blooms. The company stated the treatment broke five years of high toxicity levels in the...
ScienceFree Lance-Star

More algae blooms found at Lake Anna

Harmful algae blooms have spread to more areas at Lake Anna. The Virginia Department of Health collected samples from the lake on Aug. 5 and recently updated the harmful algae bloom map, which shows seven areas that now have no-swim advisories. The harmful algae blooms have been detected in the...
Seminole County, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert For Lake Howell

Sanford - The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Howell. This is in response to a water sample taken on August 10, 2021. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Howell where algal blooms are present.

Comments / 0

Community Policy