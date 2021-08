Last Friday, I told you that – while electric vehicles are poised to take over the world – most electric vehicle (EV) startups will fail. The logic is simple. There are hundreds of EV startups out there today. Yet, history and common sense tell us that, when all is said and done, the electric vehicle industry will consolidate around a handful of winners. The transition from where we are today (hundreds of EV startups) to where we will be by 2030 (a few EV giants) means that most EV startups will fail.