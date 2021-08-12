Smokin’ good service and flavors at Colorado Springs barbecue spot

Whether it’s called barbecue, barbeque or BBQ, it’s about cooking meats low and slow. At Front Range Barbeque, it’s difficult not to fill, then chill. This popular Old Colorado City restaurant is known for its smoky flavors, bar and as a venue for live music. I’ll add friendly staff to the list. After all, places don’t stay in business for more than 20 years if they don’t have the right combination of good food and service. Our server, for example, has been with Front Range for nearly five years; she said one person has been there for 17 years and another since the eatery opened.