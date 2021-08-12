Cancel
Obituaries

Reginald Neal

Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Mr. Neal, 53, will be Saturday at 1 p.m at Market Street Church of Christ. Family will receive family and friends at 12:30 prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery. Survivors include daughter Laquita Neal; parents, Melvin and Freddie Neal; sister Yolanda (Khan) Hosey;...

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Linda Shannon
Christ
Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
Dufur, ORNews Register

Dorothy Jane Neal Ober 1918 - 2021

Dorothy was born November 17, 1918, at home in Dufur, Oregon. She was a great-granddaughter of pioneer Peter Neal, who was wagon master of the second wagon train to arrive in Oregon. Dorothy graduated from Dufur High school where she was a very active student; she was president of her senior class and enjoyed acting and appeared in many plays. Dorothy had a wonderful sense of humor. She was married to George Ober for 59 years, living in The Dalles, Oregon, and Dufur until moving to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1999.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Andrew Walter Johnson

January 8, 2016 – August 1, 2021 (age 5) Andrew Walter Johnson, our little Andy, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born January 8, 2016, in Logan, Utah and lived in Smithfield, Utah at the time of his passing. Andy was a fun-loving, sweet boy. He loved to tease, snuggle, wrestle, go on individual “dates” with his parents or siblings, and just spend time doing anything with his family.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Terry and Diane Brogren

The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Haynes of Ashland. They are amazing grandparents to five grandchildren: Haley, Hannah and Kyle Brogren and Olivia and Owen Haynes. Both Terry and Diane retired in 2018 after selling Tastee Treet, a Norfolk tradition, started by Terry's father, Louie, in 1949.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Addie June Benhardus

Derek and Kayla Benhardus of Fergus Falls are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addie June Benhardus. Addie was born at LRH on June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-inches long. Addie was welcomed home by two older sisters, Ellie and Gracie. Grandparents:. Gary...
Lebanon, TNLebanon Democrat

Sherry's Run to be held in memory of Cathy Carey

Cathy Carey was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, loving teacher, and formidable cancer warrior. Her husband, Cliff said, “she had a gentle spirit; she loved everybody, and she never saw the bad in anybody.” When Cliff described Cathy as a “glass half full” kind of person, daughter Kimberly immediately amended his comment: “she was a glass overflowing kind of person!”

