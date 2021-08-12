Seattle Seahawks release Aldon Smith amidst battery allegations
The Seahawks have parted ways with Aldon Smith. The longtime defensive pass-rusher signed a one-year deal with Seattle this past offseason. Around the time of his signing, Smith faced allegations of second-degree battery. He turned himself into the authorities and eventually earned a release on bond. The Seahawks, who were quickly made aware of the situation, responded in short on the matter. Smith’s arraignment will take place later this month.www.yardbarker.com
