Seattle Seahawks release Aldon Smith amidst battery allegations

By Donald Mcguffie
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks have parted ways with Aldon Smith. The longtime defensive pass-rusher signed a one-year deal with Seattle this past offseason. Around the time of his signing, Smith faced allegations of second-degree battery. He turned himself into the authorities and eventually earned a release on bond. The Seahawks, who were quickly made aware of the situation, responded in short on the matter. Smith’s arraignment will take place later this month.

