Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

11 Aug Get to Know the Quirkiest Local Accessory Brand, Puff Puff Poms!

By Kassandra Rodriguez
stylelushtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime and time again, we advocate for fun and expressive fashion so when we come across a new small business showcasing just that, we are thrilled to get to know them! When we were mixing and mingling with a fabulous group of San Antonio women entrepreneurs, we came across a certain individual who was dressed bold and colorfully with glitter lenses and the grandest earrings to be seen. She stood out in a sea of casually dressed downtown business people and upon first glance, and getting to know her, she soon became someone to watch out for. Kayla Guerrero of Puff Puff Poms brings her quirky fashion flair and love for standing out into her business. She creates accessories, or as she loves to call it, decorations for the ears, arms, and now walls inspiring everyone to be bold and unique as themselves and to have fun with fashion.

www.stylelushtv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Pom#Fashion Trends#Textiles#Puff Puff Poms#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 1

Community Policy