Back-to-School Shoe Shopping Tips for Healthy Feet

We are seeing more people maintain an active lifestyle over the age of 50, and running is a common part of this lifestyle. As with running at any age, the footwear you choose can make or break you. Running shoes are your most important equipment when it comes to running. What many runners forget is that our bodies change with age and that includes how we accept the impact of running as our foot strikes the ground with each stride. Our adaptation to these changes means we also need to make some changes in how we choose running shoes.