Stetson University Requiring Full-Time Employees To Get The COVID-19 Vaccination
DeLand, FL – Stetson University is requiring that all full-time employees be fully vaccinated and to register their vaccination with the university by Thursday, Sept. 30. Exemptions will be allowed for medical conditions or religious beliefs. Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke made that announcement this afternoon (August 11) during the The Rolks Report Live webinar. Stetson University is currently at a Tier 2.5 level. Changes in Tiers and face coverings were made in late July in response to updated CDC guidance, the high transmission rates for the Delta variant, and increases in breakthrough infections. Face coverings and other safety protocols are required. More information is available on the Safer Stetson website.931coast.com
