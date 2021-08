On August 9 local time, Billboard released the top 10 rankings for its famous Hot 100 chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. Last week, BTS’s “Butter” broke Olivia Rodrigo’s record for the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2021 on the Hot 100, topping the chart for nine non-consecutive weeks. Counting their unique record of replacing themselves at the top of the chart twice in a row as “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” switched places, BTS ruled the Hot 100 at No. 1 for 10 consecutive weeks.