ARMY has an issue with this year's VMAs nominations. On Wednesday, MTV announced the nominees for the 2021 VMAs, which (obviously) included BTS in several categories, including "Song of the Year" for "Dynamite," "Best Pop" for "Butter" and Best K-Pop for "Butter." And while it was expected that the hitmakers would also cinch nominations for the two biggest honors of the night — "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year" — that didn't turn out to be the case, and their fans were less than happy about the snubs.