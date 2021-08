With cases and hospitalizations spiking once again — despite the availability of a vaccine — Iowa is experiencing its third significant surge of the 18-month COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Quad-City Times. COVID-19 cases in Iowa are surging. The rolling, two-week average of daily new cases is seven times higher than it was roughly six weeks ago and is at its highest since late February, according to the most recent state data. COVID-related hospitalizations also are increasing exponentially: five times higher than roughly six weeks ago and the highest since roughly late January and early February, according to the state data.