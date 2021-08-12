Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.mddailyrecord.com
