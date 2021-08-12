Cancel
ATU to require face coverings for indoor settings

By Sam Strasner Special to The Courier
Courier News
 5 days ago

Face coverings will be mandatory inside all Arkansas Tech University buildings effective today and continuing until further notice. ATU students, faculty, staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings regardless of their vaccination status when indoors in a congregational setting, including classrooms, meeting rooms, building lobbies and hallways. Faculty and staff members who are alone in their offices and students who are in their residence hall rooms and on-campus apartments will not be required to wear face coverings.

