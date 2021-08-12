ATU to require face coverings for indoor settings

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District said that face coverings will be “strongly encouraged” while learning indoors for those students ages 11 and under but not required. The same recommendation goes for those students ages 12 and over who are not fully vaccinated. (credit: Getty Images) Douglas County School District released this statement, “We will honor the decision of parents when it comes to their children wearing or not wearing a face covering in school. We will use our space in schools, classrooms and other areas to support each and every student with safe learning environments. Behavior such as “mask shaming” will not be tolerated.” Other school districts in the Denver metro area have put a face mask requirement in place for all students and staff, including Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools.