ATU to require face coverings for indoor settings
Face coverings will be mandatory inside all Arkansas Tech University buildings effective today and continuing until further notice. ATU students, faculty, staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings regardless of their vaccination status when indoors in a congregational setting, including classrooms, meeting rooms, building lobbies and hallways. Faculty and staff members who are alone in their offices and students who are in their residence hall rooms and on-campus apartments will not be required to wear face coverings.www.couriernews.com
