B J Armstrong Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Cover picture for the articleReal Name/Full Name Benjamin Roy “B. J.” Armstrong Jr. Best known as a skilled basketball player, B. J. Armstrong is an American who made his name before retiring from the game. Before his retirement, he had played for several teams. They include Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. Interestingly, his first team, the Chicago Bulls, was also the last team he played for before leaving basketball for good. It is also the team that saw his rise to fame immensely. After all, while playing for the Chicago Bulls at the point guard’s position, he won the NBA championships thrice.

