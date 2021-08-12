Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Travel And Ticketing Sectors Drive Growth Of Global ECommerce Transactions By 15 Percent In First Half Of 2021, According To New Data From ACI Worldwide

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

New benchmark data from ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, reveals that global eCommerce transactions continue to grow at a rapid pace. According to ACI's eCommerce Fraud Index global eCommerce sales increased 15 percent during the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was driven partly by a 122 percent rise in travel and ticketing sales, which showed strong signs of recovery in the second quarter of this year compared to Q2 2020. The digital entertainment and home improvement sectors also recorded strong sales as shoppers continue to invest in DIY projects and gamers find new ways to interact within their gaming communities.

"As travel restrictions begin to ease, more merchants are offering greater booking flexibility, allowing consumers to change dates and times as needed and giving them confidence in spending on travel," said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. "As more people look to get away, we expect the travel and ticketing sector to continue this long-awaited boost in sales."

ACI's eCommerce Fraud Index also highlights that fraudsters have been adapting quickly to new customer buying and payment journeys as a result of the pandemic and are actively targeting new channels. According to the research, mobile fraud increased by 1.22 percent in the first half of 2020 and 1.32 percent in the first half of 2021. The increasingly popular BOPIS channel ( Buy online & pick up in store) saw a 6.17 percent increase in fraud attempts in Q1 2021, with the average value rising by $4 versus Q1 2020. The gaming and telco sectors experienced the highest fraud attempt rates in the first half of 2021 while fraud attempt rates in other sectors have been declining this year.

"The global eCommerce market continues to grow at a rapid pace as customer buying journeys have changed permanently due to the pandemic," Guerra continued. "However, the rise of eCommerce has also created a radically new fraud environment in which old ways of detecting and preventing fraud will no longer work. Merchants embracing payments innovation, to keep pace with digital demands, must also deal with the challenges of an evolving fraud landscape, or risk losing customers and ultimately revenues."

The data also reveals that the average transaction value of fraudulent purchases dropped from $179 in Q1 2020 to $114 in Q1 2021; however, it rose back up to $139 in Q2 2021.

"Fraudsters have shifted from high-value travel purchases to low-value gaming purchases. Such low-value purchases are used by fraudsters to test whether a merchant will accept their fraudulent payment before moving to bigger ticket items. Moreover, we saw clear evidence of BOT attacks migrating to mobile toward the end of 2020 and into 2021. Merchants must pay close attention to very low-value purchases to keep fraudsters at bay," Guerra concluded.

Key Findings ACI eCommerce Fraud Index Global eCommerce Transactions

  • eCommerce purchases increased 15 percent in H1 of 2021 compared to H1 of 2020
  • Top performers in volume of transactions H1 2021 vs H1 2020

-Telco - 20 percent-Ticketing - 20 percent-Travel - 19 percent-Gaming - 18 percent

  • Transactions in the travel and ticketing sector rose 122 percent in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020

Fraud Trends

  • Mobile fraud increased from 1.22 percent in H1 2020 to 1.32 percent in H1 2021
  • Non-mobile fraud rates increased by almost 2 percent (0.59 percent in H1 2020; 1.71 percent in H1 2021) driven primarily through gift cards and gaming purchases
  • Average transaction value of fraudulent purchases dropped from $179 in Q1 2020 to $114 in Q1 2021, it rose back up to $139 in Q2 2021

About ACI Worldwide ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005795/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aci Worldwide#Ecommerce#Mobile Fraud#Aciw#Bopis Channel Lrb#Fraud Trends Mobile#Aci Payments Inc#Speedpay#Aci Worldwide Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Retailhoustonmirror.com

Demand From Retail And Hospitality Industries Is Expected To Boost Sales Growth Of Cash Register Machines Market

Cash Register Machines Industry – Research Report Objectives. The Cash Register Machines Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Cash Register Machines demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Cash Register Machines Market Outlook across the globe. 250 page market research report by Fact.MR,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

ACI Worldwide Announces 2021 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Digital Payments Innovation

ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, today announced the winners of the 2021 ACI Innovation Awards. The awards recognize leading banks, financial intermediaries, merchants and billers around the world for their innovative use of ACI's digital payments portfolio. Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of ACI experts and industry analysts from Celent, Javelin Strategy & Research and Mercator Advisory Group.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

ACI Worldwide Joins The Fuels Institute

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it has joined the Fuels Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to evaluating issues affecting the vehicles and fuels markets. The Fuels Institute was founded by NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

At 13.6% CAGR Digital Banking Platform Market Size to Hit $10.87 Billion by 2027

Growing adoption of online banking over traditional bankin, and surge in number of internet users across the globe drive the growth of the global digital banking platform market. However, compliance and data security issues is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in usage of articificial intelligence and machine learning in digital banking platform is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
Economythepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide and PayPal deliver digital wallet options for bill payments

US-based digital payments software provider ACI Worldwide has announced a collaboration with PayPal to bring digital wallet payment options to ACI’s biller clients. Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA). PayPal and Venmo will be integrated with ACI Speedpay, giving consumers more options to make bill payments using the digital methods that suit them best.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Remittance Service Market Rewriting It's Growth Cycle : Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo

The latest independent research document on Global Digital Remittance Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Digital Remittance Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Digital Remittance Service market report advocates analysis of Western Union, Ria Financial Services, Xoom, TransferWise, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, WorldRemit, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance & Avenues India Pvt Ltd.
Agriculturemurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global payment processing solutions market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Payment processing is a method in which a merchant appoints a payment processing company to handle the transactions from credit cards, debit cards, merchant banks and so on. Today consumers have a lot of options to make payment for purchasing of goods then they had a few years ago when only cash was dominating the market and no other alternatives were available for paying. Various new methods of payment have risen in recent years such as credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets and so on. Cash is still the dominating the market, it is the simplest and most used method to pay and merchants still prefer cash to digital payment, as they receive 100% of the amount immediately. However, most consumers prefer digital payments, and which require a merchant account and a payment processor, hence, escalating the growth of the payment processing solutions market.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Explosive E-Commerce Growth Driving Tech Investments in Supply Chain Execution Systems and High ROI According to New Blue Yonder and Reuters Events Supply Chain Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2021-- New research from Reuters Events Supply Chain in partnership with Blue Yonder reveals the priority strategies and investments for supply chain execution and risk management within transportation and warehousing. Following a year of intense changes in the logistics industry, The State of Supply Chain Execution Report 2021 analyzed the anonymous responses of supply chain professionals and found that the COVID-19 pandemic, customer centricity, rising e-commerce complexity and costs, need for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C), and the risk of financial peril are propelling retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers (LSPs) to digitally transform.
Businessthepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide expands its alliance with Microsoft

ACI Worldwide has announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. ACI and Microsoft will collaborate on innovations that empower FIs to...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Global Cyber Intrusion Activity More than Doubled in First Half of 2021, According to Accenture’s Cyber Incident Response Update

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2021-- The volume of cyber intrusion activity globally jumped 125% in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period last year, according to the Cyber Investigations, Forensics & Response (CIFR) mid-year update from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). The information is derived from directly helping clients respond and recover from a variety of cyber incidents.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This Financial Services Company a Buy Today?

Prudential crushed analyst estimates both in the U.S. and internationally. Despite risks related to COVID-19, market watchers see more upside this year. Prudential is a top-performing -- and cheap -- stock at current prices. Asset manager and insurer Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) reported strong second-quarter results this month, delivering $3.79 in...
Orange, MAmurphyshockeylaw.net

Managed VPN Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2021-2027 | Orange Business Services, CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, AT&T

A global Managed VPN market research report initiative demonstrated by Report Hive Research aims to provide report readers with a versatile understanding and flawless business acumen to design a Next generation business analytics report and intelligence synopsis intended to encourage the report Readers make wise investments after detailed assessment of current market conditions in Managed VPN market.
RetailCoinDesk

Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

Walmart, the U.S.’s largest retailer by total sales, is looking to hire a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead. According to the retailer's careers page, the new role seeks to provide leadership with ways to identify technology and customer trends. Investments needed to build on those existing trends will also...
Technologymartechseries.com

Mapp Experiences Record Growth In First Half of 2021

Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, continues to post record business results. In the second quarter of 2021, Mapp increased new customer acquisition by 62% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, subscription revenue has grown by 16% compared to the same quarter of 2020. The second half of 2021 is also shaping up to become a successful period for Mapp.
Real Estateirei.com

U.S. hotel sector transaction volume rebounds

After four consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline, commercial real estate investment volume in the United States rebounded strongly in the second quarter to $130.9 billion, the third-highest second quarter after 2019 and 2007, reported CBRE. Volume was up 169.5 percent from the pandemic-era trough in second quarter 2020. Volume increased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy