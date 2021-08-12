Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Wolters Kluwer Nominates Heleen Kersten For Appointment To Supervisory Board

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Wolters Kluwer n ominates Heleen Kersten for a ppointment to Supervisory Board

August 12 , 202 1 , Wolters Kluwer today announced the nomination of Heleen Kersten for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The nomination will be submitted to the Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 2 1 , 202 2 .

Ms. Kersten is a partner at law firm Stibbe. She specializes in mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, corporate law and corporate governance. She started practicing in 1989 with Stibbe, before joining Davis Polk in New York and London. In 1993, she returned to Stibbe Amsterdam and has practiced there ever since. Ms. Kersten became a partner in 1997. From 2008 to 2013, she was managing partner of Stibbe Amsterdam, whilst remaining active in her areas of specialism.

Ms. Kersten is Chairman of the Dutch Red Cross and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Rijksmuseum. She is also member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics, member of the board of the Foundation Concertgebouworkest and member of the advisory board of the Institute of Internal Auditors. Ms. Kersten holds master degrees in Dutch law and in tax law, both from Leiden University and she has published articles in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frans Cremers commented: "We are very pleased to be able to nominate Heleen Kersten for appointment to our Supervisory Board. We look forward to benefitting from her extensive experience. With her nomination, the composition of the Supervisory Board even more underpins the strong diversity at senior management level of the company."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors / Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Linkedin#The Wolters Kluwer Annual#The Dutch Red Cross#Dutch#Leiden University#Aex#Adr#Linkedin#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

TraknProtect Appoints Chris Wieland to Board of Advisors

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company's Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.
Businessaithority.com

Cirrus Announces Appointment of Bruce Schuman To Board Of Directors

Former CFO of Intel Capital joins team to build upon Cirrus’ rapid growth. Cirrus, a provider of cloud-based document management software, has announced the appointment of Bruce Schuman to its board of directors. With nearly 30 years of industry experience in investing and advising venture-backed technology companies, Schuman brings innovative thinking and a successful track record in helping companies grow at scale to deliver shareholder value amidst increased industry demand for Cirrus’ services.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

uLab Announces Appointment of Three New Board Members

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- uLab Systems™, creator of uSmile™ clear aligners and uDesign™ treatment planning software, announced today the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Robin Bienfait, AmirAli Talasaz, and Rita O'Connor. Robin Bienfait, CEO for Emnovate, has more than 30 years...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Wayfair Appoints Jeremy King to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced the appointment of Jeremy King to its board of directors. King brings extensive experience leading and building large-scale technology efforts spanning the retail and software industries, including in his current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Pinterest.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ForgeRock expands board of directors with two new appointments

ForgeRock announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Rinki Sethi, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Twitter and Johanna Flower, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of CrowdStrike. Sethi built her career leading and developing innovative online security infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, PG&E,...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Zayo Appoints Mindy Mount to Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- Zayo Group Holdings, a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, announced today that Melinda “Mindy” Mount has joined its Board of Directors, and will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mount, having led large divisions at multiple global media and technology companies, brings a unique and diverse viewpoint to a Board already filled with communications infrastructure veterans.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red Violet Appoints Lisa Stanton To Board Of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Lisa Stanton as an independent director of red violet's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Commenting on the new director appointment, Derek Dubner,...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Wolters Kluwer Helps Accounting Firms Drive Efficiency And Profitability With Enhancements To Its CCH Axcess™ Data Axcess Expert Solution

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the release of a new Accounts Receivable & Collections Dashboard and other enhancements to existing dashboards in its CCH Axcess™ Data Axcess expert solution. Part of the award-winning, cloud-based CCH Axcess™ platform for tax, audit, and firm management, CCH Axcess™ Data Axcess Dashboards provide firms with advanced metrics and reporting capabilities that help them improve efficiency and profitability.
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Bolsters Board and Leadership with Key Appointments

Jeff Eccles Appointed Senior Vice President of Technology. The IMAGINE Group, a leading provider of visual communications announced a series of appointments across its Board of Directors and Leadership Team to support its business transformation efforts and accelerate its growth strategy and technological innovation. Marketing Technology News: NEP Launches New...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Znergy Appoints Bruce R. Albertson To Board Of Directors

SYRACUSE, IN, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) (the" Company"), a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of Bruce R. Albertson to the Board of Directors. Bruce Albertson replaces Jennifer Peek, whose business demands and travel schedule prevent her from continuing to fulfill her role with Znergy.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Gambling.com appoints Dan D’Arrigo to board of directors

Newly listed affiliate marketing specialist Gambling.com Group has appointed MGM Resorts’ former finance chief Dan D'Arrigo to its board of directors. D’Arrigo served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of MGM Resorts International from 2007 to 2019, working within the team that created the BetMGM joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain.
EconomyNewswise

Congress of Neurological Surgeons Selects Wolters Kluwer as Its Publisher

Newswise — August 3, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, Health announced a multi-year agreement reestablishing its collaboration with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), the leading organization dedicated to advancing neurosurgery through education and innovation. Beginning in January 2022, Wolters Kluwer will publish three medical specialty journals from CNS’s portfolio including its flagship publication Neurosurgery, one of the most highly cited neurosurgery journals in the world.
Businessmartechseries.com

eResonate Media Appoints Allen Bryant to Advisory Board

Management continues adding significant talent and expertise to its team while eResonate launches free onboarding of live-music venues. eResonate Media Corporation announced that venture capital firm Knightsgate Ventures’ Partner, Allen Bryant, joins its Advisory Board. Allen Bryant has completed an investment in eResonate Media and joins the team as an...
Glendale, CASfvbj.com

LegalZoom Appoints Microsoft Executive to Board

LegalZoom Inc. has appointed Elizabeth Hamren, Microsoft Corp.’s corporate vice president for gaming experiences and platforms, to its board of directors. Hamren represents the second new independent director for the online legal technology company in Glendale since June, when it went public. For the last three years, Hamren has led...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Brian J. Lollar Joins Meradia as Managing Director

WEST CHESTER, PA — Meradia has hired Brian J. Lollar as Managing Director. In this role, Lollar will support the firm’s full scope of investment operations transformation projects and advance Meradia’s penetration into multiple industry segments including institutional asset management, pension funds, insurance companies, OCIO, endowments and foundations and wealth managers.
Businesssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

Credit Suisse proposes new appointments to board of directors

Credit Suisse proposes new appointments to board of directors. Credit Suisse Group AG’s board of directors will nominate Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new non-executive members of the board, at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 1 October. The board intends to appoint Lehmann as chair of the risk...
Businessfinextra.com

ClearScore appoints Grant Foley from NoteMachine as CFO

ClearScore, the UK’s leading credit marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Foley as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Effective from 1st June 2021, Grant has been brought on board to support the Group operating in the UK, South Africa and Australia serving 14 million users and nearly 200 financial institutions. Grant will grow a world-class finance, legal and regulatory function to support ClearScore in its ambitious global and new vertical growth plans.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Updated Admission Document

("Likewise", the "Group" or the "Company") Likewise Group plc, the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, announced the publication of its Admission Document on 29 July 2021. Subsequent to publication, the Company has updated the Admission Document to amend its SEDOL number to BMYX990 ahead of being admitted to trading on AIM. No other material changes have been made to the Admission Document.

Comments / 0

Community Policy