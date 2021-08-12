Cancel
Moline, IL

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $77,000

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this move-in ready condo! This 2 bedroom condo, located just blocks from Downtown Moline & the I-74 corridor, has so much to offer. The living quarters include: an eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. There is also a sliding door that allows you access to your back patio. Furniture is negotiable! Enjoy all the amenities this condo has to offer including: beautifully manicured grounds, secure attached garage parking, bonus storage areas, and main level laundry, in addition to an on-site laundry facility. Schedule your showing today!

