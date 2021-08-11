Sonic Temples

Since 2018, a singular nocturnal vision has greeted anyone looking out over the Mississippi River from Memphis: The arches and spans of the Hernando de Soto Bridge come to life with choreographed light. Among the programmed, dancing flashes, the rows of vertical cables supporting the roadway of the giant M are sometimes lit sequentially from bottom to top in an ever-bouncing pattern, the green in the lower portions rising to red in the upper third. It looks exactly like the audio meters of a recording console, pulsing to an unheard music, peaking in red when the beat gets hot.