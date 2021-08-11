Gallery: Seeing Things Differently
Next week, hundreds of virtual and in-person events are going to happen across the country as part of National Science Week. One event, run at Adelaide-based X-ray imaging company Micro-X, aims to find the art in scientific imagery. Done in collaboration with Digido Studios and Flinders University, the Seeing Things Differently event will allow people to tour the factory making next-generation X-ray machinery, and join in photography workshops.cosmosmagazine.com
