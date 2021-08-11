Lack of Kohala Coast Condo Inventory Driving Record Prices
Six months ago I wrote about the diminishing numbers of condos for sale in the Kohala Coast resorts (Mauna Kea, Mauna Lani, and Waikoloa Beach Resort). By April I was predicting the rest of this year would be weak in sales volume but strong in price appreciation. The situation is even grimmer for buyers (and richer for sellers) in August 2021 than I had imagined. As microeconomics 101 would predict, record low inventory is driving asking prices for new listings to record highs. Let me walk you through some examples.
