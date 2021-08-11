Lack of Kohala Coast Condo Inventory Driving Record Prices

Homeownership is at the core of the quintessential “American Dream.” People want a place to call their own and raise their families. Many also see homeownership as a way of accumulating wealth and sharing in the success of the American economy. For decades, the government has pursued policies that help Americans achieve the dream of homeownership, from tax incentives for homeowners and government-backed mortgage financing, to laws and regulations that protect mortgage borrowers. These policies have helped America achieve a high degree of homeownership, with over 60% of households owning their homes.