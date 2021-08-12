Developer eyeing 429 homes for McCordsville

McCORDSVILLE — A developer and officials are considering another housing proposal near McCordsville’s future town center, this time for 429 homes. Grand Communities, a land development company based in Erlanger, Kentucky, affiliated with Fischer Homes, is proposing a neighborhood called Broadview Farms on about 90 acres near the southwest corner of Mt. Comfort Road and County Road 750N. The site is just southwest of where McCordsville’s town center is envisioned, a combination of commercial, residential, mixed-use and community space developments on more than 100 acres.