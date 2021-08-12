Cancel
College Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 12, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
Today is … National Vinyl Record Day

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Exhibition, Alabama 0, Tennessee 0

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

23 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 12, 1964: Pooley Hubert, who played quarterback, halfback and fullback during his Alabama career from 1922-25, earning All-American honors and helping the Tide to a national title in '25, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. – Bryant Museum

August 12, 1994: Ryan Anderson was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Have a plan, not only for the day, but for the week and the month and the year and ten years from now. Anticipate. Plan. Anticipate every situation that could arise. Don’t think second by second what needs to be done. Have a plan. Follow the plan and you’ll be surprised how successful you can be. Most people don’t plan. That’s why it’s so easy to beat most folks.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

