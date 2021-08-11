Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

By Eric Deggans
NHPR
 8 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Every universe is different. DEGGANS: As in what if The Vision and Iron Man really had a no-holds-barred fight or Thanos turned out to be the good guy and Tony Stark wanted to kill half of humanity? See, it's fun when you really get going. But Marvel has supercharged that idea with its wonderful new animated series, "What If...?", based on a legendary comic book.

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Silvestri
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Bradley Whitford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Animated Series#Ifs#Disney Plus#Npr Tv#The Vision And Iron Man#Black Panther#Star Lord#Ravagers#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? gets a new poster, images and featurette

Ahead of its premiere this coming Wednesday, Disney has released a new featurette for Marvel’s What If…? which sees The Watcher voice actor Jeffrey Wright explaining to viewers what they can expect from the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series; check it out below, along with a new poster and batch of new images; take a look here…
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Animated Plans Will "Blow Your Mind" Says What If...? Producer

On Wednesday morning, Marvel Studios officially broke into the world of animation with the debut of Marvel's What If...?, a brand new TV series that explores alternate realities of the MCU. The series is ambitious, taking characters we know and love and putting them into completely different scenarios than the ones we're used to. The premiere featured Peggy Carter taking Steve Rogers' place as a super soldier and going toe-to-toe with an extraterrestrial being. According to the series producer, things are going to get even crazier as time goes on.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? poster teases Marvel Zombies

Ahead of the series’ premiere this Wednesday, Disney+ has shared another poster for Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series What If…?, which teases the upcoming Marvel Zombies-inspired episode; check it out here…. What If..? features the voice talents of Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange),...
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Review; "An Instant Animated Classic...Marvel Has Delivered A Mind-Bending MCU Masterpiece"

What If...? is the latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+, and as ambitious as shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki may have been, even they might pale in comparison to what plays out in these first three episodes. Like WandaVision’s superhero spin on sitcoms, an animated series exploring alternate realities is certainly unlike anything you've seen from the MCU before, but it’s a risk that pays off thanks to director Bryan Andrews and Head Writer AC Bradley. Taking inspiration from the wacky comic book one-shots the show is named after, Marvel Studios manages to take that concept and improve on it in a way that ensures you won't soon forget these "Variants." As a result, once you experience these new worlds, you'll never look at the MCU the same way again.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘What If…?’: Marvel Remixes MCU Origin Stories From A New, Entertaining Perspective But Needs More Divergence [Review]

In Marvel Studios’ first animated series, “What If…?,” Tony Stark’s critical opening origin moment from “Iron Man” in war-torn Afghanistan is retold. However, instead of being captured and critically wounded when shrapnel embeds into his heart from an explosive device of his own Stark Industries making—a brush with death that leads him to an epiphany about his life as an arms-dealing war profiteer— he is saved and rescued by the militant soldier Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). We don’t see the rest of the scene because it’s only in the trailer—not the first three episodes given to press for review—but its possibilities are limitless. Which is the crux of “What If…” based on the comic series that recontextualized the origin story of many Marvel heroes and villains, posing various questions about where their paths may have led them had their crucial turning points not occurred or occurred differently. For Tony Stark, maybe the “What If…” question is: what if Tony Stark never became Iron Man, met Erik Killmonger, and continued on his path or arms dealing? That’s certainly a radically different destiny, and “What If…?” is perfectly timed, exploring the multiverse and unlimited possibilities of time, space and new narrative, just a few weeks after the events of the “Loki” series ripped the multiverse wide open.
TV SeriesMidland Reporter-Telegram

What to know about 'What If...?,' the Marvel series that features Chadwick Boseman's voice

What if the Marvel Cinematic Universe had an animated alternate reality?. That's the premise behind the new series "What If. . .?," which began streaming the first of its nine episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesday. It marks Marvel Studios' first foray into the world of animation, while taking inspiration from the classic "What If. . .?" comics that began in 1977. Those comics - and the show - use the power of the hypothetical, remixing classic story lines and taking Marvel characters to places even the most well-read fans wouldn't see coming.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is what the protagonist of Ms. Marvel said about the series

Iman Vellani, star of the upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney + series, Ms. Marvel, talks about her first experience at the MCU. Disney+ Y Marvel Studios They don’t stop around releasing more and more content. After the recent and controversial premiere of Black Widow, the platform already included on August 11 What If…? in your catalog. It should be remembered that the latter is the first animated series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition, they are already getting ready for two more shows at the end of this 2021, Hawkeye Y Ms. Marvel.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel’s What If Assembles the Guardians of the Multiverse for New Hyundai Ad

What if... the Guardians of the Multiverse assembled for a new Hyundai ad? Superheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse team up and "question everything" as part of a promotional partnership between Marvel Studios and Hyundai. After recruiting WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie to reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Captain America in Hyundai tie-in ads, Marvel's animated series asking "What If...?" is the latest to feature in a new promo spot with the vehicle manufacturer as part of Hyundai's "Question Everything" campaign.
Movieshypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Already Developing New Animated Titles to Follow 'What If...?'

Marvel Studios is already planning a series of animated titles to follow What If…?, which premiered on Disney+ on August 11. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the studio has “multiple” animated series “in various phases of development” to hit Disney+, along with season two of What If…? and “photo-real” animated shorts focusing on Baby Groot. He shared that the creative freedom Marvel Studios has with animation was a big factor in the development of new titles, “We realized that there’s a lot of cool avenues you can explore with animation,” He added, “Any project that we create is going to be something that needs to be animated in order for the story to be told. There’s very little desire to take a piece of IP that’s popular because we’re coming out with a movie and just make an animated show about it. We’re not going to do that.”
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Review Roundup - Here's What Critics Are Saying About Marvel Studios' First Animated Series

The review embargo for What If...? lifted earlier today, and you probably don't need us to tell you that the response to the first three episodes has thus far been overwhelmingly positive. It feels like the marketing campaign for the series has been a little more muted than previous Marvel Studios shows on Disney+, but fans are excited, and these reviews will only serve to increase that.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘What If…?’ On Disney+, An Animated Series Where Marvel Characters Live Alternate Existences

The new Marvel Studios animated series What If…? ponders the possibility of what might have happened if characters from the MCU made slightly different decisions, and the “butterfly effect” those decisions may have ended up creating. The Watcher serves as an observer; he says during his narration that he won’t interfere in the goings on of these alternate realities.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Marvel’s What If…?: Did a Car Ad Just Spoil the Final Battle of Disney+ Series?

Marvel’s What If…? Just had its worldwide premiere yesterday on Disney+ Hotstar. The first animated venture by Marvel Studios, What If…? Begs the question of what would happen if a single moment would change the trajectory of the universe. The first episode features Peggy Carter where she ends up becoming a super soldier instead of Steve and giving a fun twist to the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. What if…?: From Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr, Who’s Returning and Who’s Not From Avengers Cast To Voice Their Characters in Marvel’s Anime Series (SPOILER ALERT).
TV SeriesComplex

Marvel’s ‘What If...?’ is a Must-Watch for Marvel Diehards

One of the greatest strengths and defining features of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is—through dozens of movies and now TV series—how interconnected it is. For some, these connections are daunting, while for others the shared nature is what makes spending time in the world so engaging. With the early canon of the MCU about to enter its 10th year, the days of Phase 1 feel like an old hat. They’re not disposable by any means, but they’re so well-established that it may be easy to take them for granted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy