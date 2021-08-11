Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Late Winfred Rembert Documented His Life With Art

NHPR
 8 days ago

The late Winfred Rembert documented his life with art. He carved figures in leather and painted scenes from rural Georgia. His new autobiography, "Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist's Memoir Of The Jim Crow South," features images of fishing in the culvert or dancing in the juke joint, but also picking cotton, escaping a lynching and working on the chain gang. The author, Erin Kelly, worked with him to turn his life into a book. Winfred's wife, Patsy Rembert, also influenced him.

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Black People#Storycorps#Npr#Pta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
WHYY

‘Love and Oblivion’: An art exhibit that leans into a life with no future

Arien Wilkerson found love at the end of the world. Since the COVID pandemic shut down much of society a year and a half ago, they have been on a relationship roller coaster. “COVID happened, and the world was coming to its partial end,” they said. “I fell in love with someone, and then we made a bunch of art, and then we broke up. That sent me into this crazy spiral, questioning all of my ideas around loss and love and everything else.”
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Carving out a life in art

Jenny Newell has been attracted to art for most of her life. But when by chance she discovered block cutting and printing, she found her medium of choice. Newell works in a variety of media, often for her own enjoyment rather than to sell, but block printing seems to come most naturally to her. “I tend to switch media, but I always come back to carving (blocks), and to photography and painting,” she said.
Kenedy, TXmysoutex.com

Dreams to life via art

For years, Saundra Schultz dreamed of turning a historic Kenedy building into an art gallery. Just when it seemed that dream was about to be snatched away, a benefactor stepped in to enable her vision to become a reality. Now, the Second Street Gallery, located at 122 S. Second St.,...
Visual Artveermag.com

ART: For Life & Limb

(Trumpeting: “I created this painting at my studio in downtown Washington, D.C. after a stay in Norfolk and learning about the history of the Attucks Theatre.” — Matt Sesow) Everyone, it seems, has heard of Matt Sesow even if they don’t own a painting by him, though it also seems...
CarsPhotofocus

Documenting your van life journey

Looking to create great memories on your next road trip? Here are some valuable tips for documenting your van life journey!. For my friend Luc — shown in this article — is all about nature, friendship, mountain climbing and his endearing cat, Sherekhan. I wanted to make sure these elements were reflected as I documented his vacations.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Chalk art to bring Center sidewalks to life

About a decade ago Chris Carlson had just graduated from college with a business degree and an emphasis in finance. Even before graduation Carlson knew he didn’t want to pursue a career as a stockbroker, as he had originally planned, but the pivot he took was unexpected: Instead of becoming another financial guru, he became a 3-dimensional sidewalk chalk artist.
Designgoombastomp.com

Incredible Wood Art Craftsman Brings Pop Culture to Life Through His Work

I’ve always been in awe of sculptors for as long as I can remember as it seems like such an incredible form of art that needs a great deal of talent, skill and craftsmanship. A particularly intricate sculpting form of art is that of wood art, though it rarely gets the attention it deserves in this day and age. One artist is trying their best to rectify that with a wealth of marvellous pop culture themed wood sculptures.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Chalk art celebration of life

Two-year-old London Bache and her family were among the more than 100 friends, neighbors, and family members who participated in a chalk art display in late July memorializing the life of Lucy Le, who died last year after being hit while walking along Welwyn Road in Henrico. The event also served as a tribute to other traffic victims, and a reminder to motorists to slow down and drive safely.
East Hampton, NYdanspapers.com

Frederic Tuten: A Life Dedicated to The Arts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Famous New York writer and lifelong artist Frederic Tuten recently completed his second solo art show at Harper’s bookstore and art gallery in East Hampton. Following that accomplishment, he’s now taking a brief moment to reflect and look ahead to the future.
Visual Artpilot.com

Two On-Screen Events Feature Art and Life of Van Gogh

The Sunrise Theater presents two unique cinematic experiences on the works and life of Vincent Van Gogh, with introductions by two local art experts Molly Gwinn and Ellen Burke. The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of “Sunflowers” will premiere at the Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. EOS...
TV & VideosPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Whirlybird documents the up-and-down life of helicopter reporters

In the current world of 24-7 news coverage, having a helicopter follow a police chase or report on some other big event is not unusual. But in the 1970s and ‘80s, it wasn’t as prevalent, giving those who were able to afford it an edge in getting to the big stories of the day first. The new documentary Whirlybird tells the story of one unusual couple who created their own news-gathering organization, and the turbulence that resulted from it.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Author of unauthorized Aaliyah biography says family wouldn't participate because of 'some legal issues'

As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, new details about late R&B star Aaliyah’s life are being revealed in a new unauthorized biography. Written by Kathy Iandoli, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” includes never-before-told stories about the beloved singer, her relationships and the evolution of her career. The book also explores Aaliyah’s long-lasting influence since her death at 22 in a Bahamas plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001.

Comments / 0

Community Policy