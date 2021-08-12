OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition to launch in coming weeks

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Choosing a great wedding or anniversary gift isn't a simple task. There are traditional housewares and kitchen essentials, and then there are items that soon-to-be newlyweds may not necessarily need, but make for fun, personal presents. If you're reading this, we can safely assume you're shopping for Harry Potter wedding gifts—and we've got options that fall under both of the aforementioned categories. Of course, many couples elect to create a registry, which is the first place a wedding guest should look when shopping for a wedding present. Think the pair in question is registered with The Knot Registry? You can search for their personalized wish list here. Whatever their Hogwarts house (or if they're a muggle at heart), we've got 25 unique gift ideas perfect for Harry Potter fans who are still saying "always" after all this time.