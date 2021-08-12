Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition to launch in coming weeks

By Marko Maslakovic
gadgetsandwearables.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is due to launch in the coming weeks. It comes with six themed watch faces. We don’t know all the details just yet, but it is reasonable to expect the device would retain all the features of the original version. Launched back in March, that one comes with a a 1.39-inch OLED panel inside a 46mm case, built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, 5 ATM water resistance and more. You can even store 500 songs on it.

gadgetsandwearables.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus Watch#Oled#Gps#Rtos#Cobalt Limited#Oneplus Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Related
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors' Edition Set

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone, and LEGO continues to celebrate it. A new Harry Potter building set has been unveiled with the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set that allows wizards and witches to build legendary items from the Wizarding World. Coming in at 3,010 pieces, fans will build Hedwig as he sits atop a stack of books along with an assortment of magical goodies from throughout the franchise. This will consist of buildable bottles of potions and magical ingredients with Gillyweed, Felix Felicis 'liquid luck', and Polyjuice Potions. Fans will also build a wand, Tom Riddle's diary, Harry's glasses, the Golden Snitch, and a customizable Hogwarts House scarf.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

OnePlus's rumored new special edition smartwatch is not for muggles

OnePlus is reportedly readying another special edition Watch. Inspired by Harry Potter, the device is set to feature custom watch faces and a “paint job.”. The device is expected to launch in India in the “coming weeks.”. The OnePlus Watch already has two special editions roaming the wild, including one...
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Watch Harry Potter Movies in Order Including the Fantastic Beasts Prequels

If any franchise has managed to become the 21st Century equivalent of "Star Wars," it's "Harry Potter." Eight Harry Potter movies and a new wave of Fantastic Beasts prequels, this magical saga has captured the hearts of millions. Here are all the movies from the Harry Potter Universe. From 'Fantastic...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Sempron 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT. PC System Analysis For Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Requirements. You need a Pentium 4 3.0GHz or...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches New Club Challenge

Zynga has launched a brand new event into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells as players can take on the new Club Challenge: Forbidden Forest. Unlike previous events, this will be the first recurring limited-time event series that dares player Clubs to enter the Forbidden Forest. You'll have to do some side-quest trickery to navigate, explore, and somehow find your way through a new interactive map that is filled with hidden obstacles, as well as special encounters, not to mention a plethora of rewards. We have more info on it here along with the latest trailer as this event will only be around for a few weeks.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus foldable phone may be launching today

In about a few hours, Samsung will reveal the new foldable phones. We are certain there will be two: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3. We’ve been anticipating for this day. August 11 is set for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event but now we’re learning OnePlus may also introduce something new. There is no pre-announcement but the OnePlus USA Twitter account has posted a teaser that looks like a foldable phone. We had no idea OnePlus is working on one.
MoviesIGN

Harry Potter 8-Film Collector's Edition in 4K Is Up for Preorder

A new collection of the Harry Potter movies in 4K is up for preorder, and it looks pretty great. Called the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Anniversary 8-Film Collector's Edition (see it at Amazon), it's a 17-disc behemoth that includes all eight films on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray. It also has a 32-page behind-the-scenes booklet and comes packaged in a box that looks like the Hogwarts Express.
Technologygame-debate.com

Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup System Requirements

Graphics: AMD All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. What's your user review score for Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup?. Where does Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup rank in the list of the most demanding games?. Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup has been added to Game-Debate but...
Relationshipstheknot.com

23 Harry Potter-themed Wedding Gifts for the Potterheads in Your Life

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Choosing a great wedding or anniversary gift isn't a simple task. There are traditional housewares and kitchen essentials, and then there are items that soon-to-be newlyweds may not necessarily need, but make for fun, personal presents. If you're reading this, we can safely assume you're shopping for Harry Potter wedding gifts—and we've got options that fall under both of the aforementioned categories. Of course, many couples elect to create a registry, which is the first place a wedding guest should look when shopping for a wedding present. Think the pair in question is registered with The Knot Registry? You can search for their personalized wish list here. Whatever their Hogwarts house (or if they're a muggle at heart), we've got 25 unique gift ideas perfect for Harry Potter fans who are still saying "always" after all this time.
MoviesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Harry Potter Movie Marathon Coming to The Transit Drive-In

Sometimes the old stuff swings back around to becoming new again. There's no better example of that than drive-ins. Sure, indoor movie theaters are still very popular, but nothing replicates the drive-in experience. It unites all generations and the nostalgia will live with people forever. The Transit Drive-In had so...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change

A new update has been rolled out in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This software update, now available for all users, will impact the way that Baruffio's Brain Elixir, a potion that can be used to increase the amount of XP earned while returning Foundables, opening Portkey Portmanteaus, and completing Wizarding Challenges. Let's get into the details.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

The OnePlus 9RT coming soon with Android 12

The OnePlus 9RT will reportedly launch sometime in October. The phone, which will be available in China and India, will have some upgrades from the OnePlus 9R. It will also reportedly ship with the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. While OnePlus presumably won’t be launching any more new high-end phones in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy