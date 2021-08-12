OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition to launch in coming weeks
A special OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is due to launch in the coming weeks. It comes with six themed watch faces. We don’t know all the details just yet, but it is reasonable to expect the device would retain all the features of the original version. Launched back in March, that one comes with a a 1.39-inch OLED panel inside a 46mm case, built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, 5 ATM water resistance and more. You can even store 500 songs on it.gadgetsandwearables.com
