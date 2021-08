WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all preseason and regular season games will go on sale to the public in September.