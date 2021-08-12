HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Harold L. Riemenapp, 66, of Hazel Green, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Cobb, WI. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.