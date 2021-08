Lynn E. Kerker, 97, of Dubuque and formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.