Can I make a confession? I’ve always loved those fluffy pudding desserts that are made with super processed ingredients. Ingredients like “whipped topping” and boxed pudding. Please tell me I’m not the only one that swoons over that pistachio lush layered dessert made with neon green boxed pistachio pudding. Growing up, my mom would make it for my birthday instead of cake. I loved it so much. All of that to say, I based these pumpkin cream cheese bars off my childhood favorite dessert. But I made them a bit healthier by nixing the suuuuper processed ingredients. They’re made with an easy graham cracker crust, a spiced pumpkin cream cheese filling, and a cream cheese whipped cream topping. Okay, let’s make some pumpkin cream cheese bars!