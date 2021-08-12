Giants pound D-backs 7-2 behind big bats

Buster Posey, LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson hit home runs Wednesday night and the San Francisco Giants completed a two-game sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-2 victory.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (11-5) beat the Diamondbacks for the second time in eight days, allowing just two runs (one earned) in five innings for a career-high-tying 11th win.

Gausman struck out five amid allowing four hits and four walks in his five innings, and also helped his own cause with an RBI single in the second inning and a second hit after which he scored on Wade’s home run in the fifth.

The 11th win equaled the 30-year-old’s total in 2017 while with the Baltimore Orioles.

Gausman’s first hit gave the Giants the lead for good after the teams had traded earlier runs. San Francisco got on the board first on a Crawford double in the bottom of the first, before the Diamondbacks drew even on an infield out by David Peralta in the top of the second.

The two-hit game was the first of Gausman’s career. He had entered the game hitting .171 this season and .088 for his career.

San Francisco gradually pulled away when Posey’s solo shot made it 3-1 in the third and Wade’s two-run blast bumped the advantage to 5-2 in the fourth, before solo homers by Crawford in the seventh and Dickerson in the eighth completed the scoring.

The homers were Posey’s 15th, Wade’s 14th, Crawford’s 19th and Dickerson’s 13th.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (7-9) allowed two of the homers in his five innings, during which he was charged with five runs on 11 hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Kelly pitched eight shutout innings in a loss to San Francisco last week.

Crawford finished with a homer, a double and a single for the Giants, who won their fourth straight.

Wade and Posey joined Gausman in the two-hit club, with Wade and Crawford driving in two runs apiece.

Ketel Marte had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who lost their fourth straight.

--Field Level Media