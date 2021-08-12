Blue Jays smack 4 HRs in 10-2 rout over Angels

EditorsNote: Adds Bundy’s record and stats in 4th graf

Teoscar Hernandez’s fifth-inning grand slam broke open a close game and carried the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Hernandez’s homer was one of five in the game, four by the Blue Jays and one by the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who hit his major league-leading 38th of the season. George Springer hit two homers for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah (5-1) gave up the blast to Ohtani, but not much else. He lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up the two runs on five hits while striking out a career-high 11 and walking two.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy (2-9) retired the first six Blue Jays batters before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to lead off the third. Two outs later, Springer homered to put Toronto up 2-0 with his first home run of the night. Bundy wound up allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in four-plus innings.

The Angels got the runs back in their half of the third after Jo Adell singled and scored one out later on Ohtani’s home run. It was Ohtani’s first homer since July 28 vs. Colorado, going 13 games and 47 plate appearances without going deep.

Manoah settled in from there, not allowing another run as he was buoyed by the Blue Jays’ five-run fifth inning.

Santiago Espinal singled home the first run of the inning before Hernandez’s grand slam later in the inning blew open a tight game, giving the Blue Jays a 7-2 lead.

Bundy gave up a leadoff double to Gurriel in the inning and was replaced by Sam Selman, who only made things worse, walking two batters as well as giving up Hernandez’s slam.

The Blue Jays added two more runs in the eighth on three hits, including an RBI single by Gurriel. Gurriel finished with three hits and two RBIs. Springer hit his second homer in the ninth for Toronto’s 10th run of the game.

