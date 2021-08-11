Cancel
Voting rights shenanigans

To the editor: Dear Mr. Don Allington: Individual states have primary responsibility for the administration of federal elections. The federal government, however, has significant authority to determine how these elections are run, and may direct states to implement such federal regulations as the federal government provides. This authority can extend to registration, voting, reporting of results, or even more fundamental […]

The Hill

Moderation no virtue in voting rights fight

The fate of American democracy rests in the hands of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Developments last week add urgency to the call for reforming the filibuster by carving an exception for voting rights legislation. Without such reform, efforts to pass crucial national voting rights legislation (the For the People Act) are doomed. The best way to protect voting rights, ensure election integrity and prevent Trumpist Republicans from rigging future presidential elections is to pass that legislation.
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

Democrats push for new Voting Rights Act before maps are drawn

Facing pressure from civil rights groups, House Democrats kicked an effort to pass a new Voting Rights Act into high gear this week, despite intense Republican opposition. Over the weekend and during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Monday, House Democrats stated their intention to vote on the measure as soon as next week. Civil rights groups have pushed for the passage of the new bill for months, but the release of new census data last week brought the issue to a head.
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Voting rights legislation

Coloradans have many reasons to be proud of our election system. Our state is widely known as a national model for use of effective processes like mail-in ballots, same-day voting, and the ability for unaffiliated voters to vote in primary elections. Taken together, these and other elements of our election system making voting more accessible to everyone. Our redistricting effort, now underway, is designed to help avoid disenfranchisement through gerrymandering.
ElectionsIndependent

Letter to the editor: Don't restrict voting rights

Currently, our voting rights are under attack from the far-right contingent of legislators across our country. From laws that want to place the vote-count process and the decisions as to who won any election into the hands of a few partisan legislators to reducing poll hours and everything between, these changes are aimed at limiting who and how many can vote, and, ultimately, entrenching rule by the minority.
Presidential ElectionDaily Telegram

Letter: Urge lawmakers to uphold voting rights

Democracy is at stake. Our freedoms start with the right to vote. Restrictive voting is a tactic of authoritarians and is used to hold on to power regardless of cost. Following the 2020 presidential election, restrictive voting laws and proposals have targeted people who are minorities, low income, lack personal transportation … or any thought to vote mainly Democratic.
Gillespie County, TXFredericksburg Standard

Dems to mark anniversary of Voting Rights Act

Marking the anniversary of the historic 1965 Voting Rights Act, Gillespie County Democrats will gather on Friday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at 209 N. Crockett St. President Lyndon B. Johnson, whose Texas White House was in Stonewall and who called the Hill Country home, signed the act into law on Aug. 6, 1965.
Tacoma, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Ex-prisoners deserve the right to vote

——— At age 37, La’Keisha Hamilton is checking a big item off her bucket list this summer: Born and raised in Tacoma and later sent to prison, she’s voting for the first time in her life. She was released from 24-hour confinement, earned a sociology degree at the Evergreen State...
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

MARK AHERN: Voting rights just a part of democracy

How many decades of American history have passed and how many bills have been issued so far on this matter? How far have we come as a nation since Joe Biden gave lip service on the subject? Who among the elected really cares that much as long as their political careers are given the best chance to continue among the voting electorate? How many state residents promoted the legislatures who no more care about “secure elections” than fixing the broken party system itself? Let us examine the hypocrisy.
Congress & CourtsWXIA 11 Alive

Ossoff introduces 'Right to Vote' Act in Senate

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced legislation to establish what his office characterized Wednesday as the "first-ever affirmative federal voting rights guarantee." The Georgia senator's office said in a release that the bill would serve to protect people from "laws that make it harder to cast a ballot." One provision...
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

Voting Rights Act, 56 Years Later, Is in Danger

The U.S. Congress passed the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Within months of its approval, the law permitted hundreds of thousands of African Americans to register to vote. But as the law turns 56 this month, voting rights supporters say the legislation faces the most serious dangers yet to its existence.
Presidential ElectionFast Company

How this top voting rights activist uses business and data to protect the vote

As the leader of the New Georgia Project, the Stacey Abrams–founded civic engagement organization, and its political action arm, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Nsé Ufot is on a mission not just to enroll new voters in her state, but to turn them into what she calls “super voters”—people who show up for each and every election. Since its founding in 2014, the NGP has helped more than 500,000 young people and people of color register to vote across the state, which tipped Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential race and delivered Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate. Ufot is now working to protect these new voters from efforts to suppress them. When Georgia’s state legislators proposed a restrictive voting law earlier this year, Ufot used social media and a digital billboard campaign to call on Georgia- based businesses such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Home Depot to denounce the bill. After it passed, the NGP joined with two other groups to sue Georgia’s secretary of state for violating the 14th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Jacksonites join national demonstrations supporting voting rights

Reade Dornan, 80, had just three days to scrape together a demonstration for voting rights. Common Cause, a pro-democracy watchdog organization, contacted Dornan on Saturday, asking her to rally her fellow League of Women Voters members and the community for a public demonstration concurrent with similar activist actions across the country. Together, the Tuesday events promoted access to voting at a time many believe it is being restricted.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ossoff seeking to codify right to vote in federal law

ATLANTA — The right of Americans to vote in federal elections would be codified in federal law for the first time under legislation introduced this week by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. The Right to Vote Act is aimed at new laws around the country that legislatures in Republican-controlled states have passed or considered since last year’s elections — including an election-law overhaul in Georgia that took effect July 1.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Attacks on voting rights

More than a dozen states across the country have passed laws that make it harder for Black voters and other voters of color to access the ballot box. This legislative push represents a clear backlash to the record turnout by Black voters and other voters of color in recent elections and is aimed at suppressing their future participation in the political process.
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Must protect voting rights

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is defending new Jim Crow laws. In Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, Republican legislators passed laws that shorten polling hours, limit drop boxes, make it harder to get an absentee ballot, ban “drive-thru voting” or allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to evaluate and remove local voting officials who increased turnout with mobile-voting buses and other such efforts.
Politicsportasouthjetty.com

State, federal voting rights fight continues

Well, here we go again. Or maybe, there they go again. “They” are most Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives. They continue to break quorum to keep the Legislature from doing business. It’s the only tool the Democrats have left to block Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to ram through voting law changes Democrats say make it harder to […]
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermonters rally for voting rights, expanded access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters continue rallying for voting rights and expanded access while also celebrating the strides that have been made over the past century. On Saturday afternoon, the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance is hosting an event called “Hard Won, Not Done: Voting Matters.” Originally, it was planned to be held last summer to mark the 100th year since women won the right to vote in the United States, but it got postponed due to the pandemic.
ElectionsAugusta Free Press

Voting rights groups call for a fair redistricting process

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The release of U.S. Census data officially starts the clock on Virginia’s redistricting process and the drawing of maps on the state and federal level for Virginia. Groups like the Virginia Civic Engagement Table argue the data release will have a significant...

