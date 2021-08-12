Cancel
Luis Torrens' walk-off hit carries Mariners past Rangers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
EditorsNote: Fixed Isiah Kiner-Falefa in last graf

Luis Torrens’ one-out hit brought home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 2-1 Wednesday night.

Rookie Jarred Kelenic led off the ninth by legging out a double on a ball hit into right-center field. An out later, Jake Fraley reached on an infield single, with Kelenic advancing to third. With the outfield playing in, Torrens lined a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Dennis Santana (1-2) high off the center-field wall to win it.

Right-hander Drew Steckenrider (4-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory.

The Rangers opened the scoring in the second inning. Nathaniel Lowe led off and capped an 11-pitch at-bat against left-hander Tyler Anderson by lining a double on one hop off the left-field wall. An out later, Jonah Heim hit a high chopper down the third-base line for an infield single, with Lowe staying at second. Charlie Culberson lined an 0-2 pitch to center field to load the bases. DJ Peters hit a deep drive to center field for a sacrifice fly.

The Mariners tied the score in the sixth. J.P. Crawford was hit by a pitch from left-hander Taylor Hearn leading off the inning and, two outs later, Ty France lined a single to left. Abraham Toro walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases and Kelenic walked on four straight balls to make it 1-1.

Rangers rookie Spencer Howard, acquired in a six-player deal with Philadelphia at the trade deadline that sent starter Kyle Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy to the Phillies, pitched three scoreless innings. The right-hander, who was considered Philadelphia’s top prospect, allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

Tyler Anderson extended his streak of pitching at least five innings in each of his 21 starts this season. Anderson, making his third appearance with Seattle since a trade with Pittsburgh, allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/ 3 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Toro had two hits for the Mariners, who entered having lost five of their past six games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 for Texas, who have dropped seven of its last eight.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

