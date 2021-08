Chilkat Valley Preschool would like to thank Doug Olerud and Olerud’s Sport Shop, Scott Rossman and the Stump Company, and Genny and Harry Rietze and Haines Packing Company for their generous donations for our Fourth of July fundraising raffle. A second thank you to Haines Packing Company for donating all the fish for CVP’s Fair Booth. Lastly, we would like to thank the community for all of their support in our fundraising efforts. It really does take a village!