Three residents attended the North Sioux City City Council meeting Aug. 2 to voice their concerns over the city adding sidewalks in the River Valley development. A sidewalk committee had been formed at the June 21 meeting to determine where sidewalks should be placed along North and South Churchill Circle, Belmont Park Avenue and Delmar Circle. After the committee (made up of council members Dan Parks, Kodi Benson, Joan Christiansen and Gary Bogenrief and City Administrator Eric Christensen) walking the streets with Rick Wegher, it was decided to put in sidewalks on all straight streets and up to, but not around, the cul-de-sacs on Delmar Circle, South Churchill Circle and North Churchill Circle.