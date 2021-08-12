Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are taking their antics to the small screen in 'Family Game Fight'
It's family versus family on NBC's "Family Game Fight" — with contestants duking it out in a series of outrageous cames vying for bragging rights and a whole lot of cash. It's hosted by beloved Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who aren't just known for their numerous roles in film and TV, but also for the high jinks we see between them, whether on "The Ellen Show", Dax's podcast "Armchair Expert" or on social media.www.king5.com
