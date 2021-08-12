OKC drops Game 2 of Summer League vs. New Orleans

The matchup going into this game of Josh Giddey and Cade Cunningham was one of high anticipation. Right off the bat, Giddey took a high ball screen, split the help and finished through contact with a two handed dunk. After every Thunder fan had damaged their vocal chords, it was their heart that would next need attention. After ending up on the floor for a loose ball, Giddeys ankle got tied up and he came up limping. He would wave off his early sub, and attempt to stay into the game but you could tell that despite his toughness he just wasn’t feeling right. He was subbed out about 5 minutes into the game and wouldn’t come back in, diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.