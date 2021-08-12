OKC drops Game 2 of Summer League vs. New Orleans
The Thunder falter in the fourth to lose 80-65 to the Pelicans. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Then, it was just downright unwatchable. With Josh Giddey being ruled out for the game with a sprained left ankle, the Thunder were going to need some guys to step up to have a chance tonight. Many thought that 2nd year player Theo Maledon was the likely candidate, but he came crashing back down to Earth. Theo finished with 5 points (2-11 shooting), 4 rebounds, 3 assists (5 turnovers).dailythunder.com
Comments / 0