Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

OKC drops Game 2 of Summer League vs. New Orleans

By Dylan Huntzinger
dailythunder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thunder falter in the fourth to lose 80-65 to the Pelicans. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Then, it was just downright unwatchable. With Josh Giddey being ruled out for the game with a sprained left ankle, the Thunder were going to need some guys to step up to have a chance tonight. Many thought that 2nd year player Theo Maledon was the likely candidate, but he came crashing back down to Earth. Theo finished with 5 points (2-11 shooting), 4 rebounds, 3 assists (5 turnovers).

dailythunder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Tre Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Pelicans#Okc#Summer League#Warriors#Kuminga Moody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

New Knick Evan Fournier takes shot at Kevin Durant over his hair

Evan Fournier just arrived in New York, but he is already pouring some gasoline on the local Knicks-Nets rivalry. The veteran guard tweeted to his nearly 300,000 followers Monday asking for the best barber in New York City. After a fan made a funny reference to Brooklyn star Kevin Durant, Fournier replied, “He needs a barber too.”
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac React to Patrick Beverley Trade

While the news of Patrick Beverley being traded from the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe came as a surprise to nearly everybody, Pat's former teammates are amongst those sharing their reactions on social media. Both Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac posted pictures of themselves with Beverley on Instagram with personalized messages for Pat.
WWE411mania.com

New Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has announced a new match for this weekend’s SummerSlam PPV. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Alexa Bliss will face Eva Marie on Saturday’s show. SummerSlam takes place on Saturday from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated lineup after Raw.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Report: Rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will not debut in first game of California Classic Summer League vs. Kings

While the most teams around the association are busy with the start of free agency, the Golden State Warriors will open the 2021 edition of the Summer League. Before the rest of the league sets out for Las Vegas, the Warriors will play in two games at Sacramento's California Classic. Despite the start of Summer League at the Golden 1 Center, the newest members of the Warriors won't be making their debut on Tuesday night.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Small Ball: Meet the OKC Thunder Summer League roster

The OKC Thunder are set to travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to take part in the NBA Summer League. An event that was canceled a year ago, but is critical for player development. The Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League roster has a few interesting wrinkles, including their sixth overall pick being the tallest player on the team.
NBAdailythunder.com

OKC Thunder def. Pistons in Summer League opener

The matchup going into this game of Josh Giddey and Cade Cunningham was one of high anticipation. Right off the bat, Giddey took a high ball screen, split the help and finished through contact with a two handed dunk. After every Thunder fan had damaged their vocal chords, it was their heart that would next need attention. After ending up on the floor for a loose ball, Giddeys ankle got tied up and he came up limping. He would wave off his early sub, and attempt to stay into the game but you could tell that despite his toughness he just wasn’t feeling right. He was subbed out about 5 minutes into the game and wouldn’t come back in, diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.
NBAInsideHoops

Wizards vs. Pacers August 8 summer league game postponed

The MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game scheduled for today at 8 p.m. ET between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy