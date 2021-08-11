Every Easter Egg in the ‘What If…?’ Premiere

In today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment, Sony has dropped a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it looks like they're making some changes to Carnage's origin story. Instead of being locked up with Eddie Brock and coming into contact with the symbiote that way, it looks like Cletus Kassady...bites Brock? That's how he gets his own symbiote? Okay, that's fine, I guess. It's a movie, after all. Changes are bound to happen. What do you think of that change? Let us know in the comments! And in other superhero-related news, Marvel's What If...? is planning for more than one season, and Peggy Carter...excuse me, Captain Carter...will likely feature in future episodes. She will apparently have a strong connection to The Watcher, who is the driving force of the What If...? series. More Peggy is good, we say. Bring on Season 2! And sticking with MCU news, there were some wacky ideas planned for the Loki Disney+ series, but not all of them made it to air. Showrunner Michael Waldron revealed there was a montage of scenes with Loki and the Infinity Gauntlet, a laser-mounted armadillo fighting Sylvie (if you didn't think Alligator Loki was weird enough), and a drunken knife fight on a train. Loki is confirmed for a Season 2, so maybe we'll see that laser armadillo yet.