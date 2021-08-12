Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, TX

Books to get you into reading

By Megan Skipper, Sentinel Living Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf retellings are your thing, “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller needs to be your next read. We’ve all heard the story of Helen of Troy along with tales of the mighty Achilles, told to be a son of a god. Fewer of us have perhaps read Homer’s The Iliad (Cliff Notes don’t count). This book accomplishes the task of bringing these classic, tragic stories to life whilst injecting them with no shortage of raw emotion. The characters become more than just myth, they feel alive, and it is extremely easy to connect with both Patroclus and Achilles himself (the main characters). You will find yourself transported to the Greek Heroic Age in the midst of a battle. By the end of the novel, if you are anything like me, you will shed a tear or two so be forewarned.

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeline Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

11 best books about starting school: Reassuring reads for you and your little one

If you have a child starting school this September, you might be feeling a mixture of emotions, as will your little one. This year is a particularly peculiar time to be sending your child off to school – you might not have ever seen the school or met your child’s teachers in person. It’s natural that there might be some nervous feelings arising. A great way to prepare your child, and spend special time together, is by reading about what school might be like. It will help them to understand what to expect, and can often be a great conversation...
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

August’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

The Read Carolina pick for August goes to “The Very Nice Box” by Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman. Ava designs storage boxes for STÄDA, which is an up and coming furniture company. She’s serious and obsessive, throwing herself into her work in order to forget about a tragedy that killed her fiancée and parents years ago. But when Ava gets a new boss named Mat, she can’t help but be inexplicably and instantly drawn into his magnetic personality. And as she falls in love with him, she starts to heal from her trauma. It’s a really cute, funny and kind of cheesy romantic comedy…but slowly you start to realize this isn’t a comedy at all. It’s a thriller. Set in a unique, fun and exciting workplace environment, everything from Ava’s character arc, to the slow unraveling of the real story, were all very well developed and executed.
Books & LiteratureVentureBeat

10 business books you should definitely be reading this summer

Look, you can take yourself out of the office on vacation this summer…but you can’t really take the office out of you. You should definitely make sure to enjoy your time away from the daily grind, but even while you’re relaxing, there might be a way to stay sharp and maybe even have a brainstorm or two about the future of your business.
Books & Literaturetownandcountrymag.com

Books to Read If You're Obsessed with Nancy Mitford's The Pursuit of Love

Whether you are longing to know more about the fantastical world of Nancy Mitford, the author of the classic novel The Pursuit of Love, after binging Amazon’s new limited series or you're searching for tales similar to the whimsical adaptation, there's a book out there that will satisfy your hunger for British upper-class hijinks long after the third episode fades to black. Here are some of our favorites, from a memoir by Mitford’s younger sister Jessica to fiction set within the throes of wartime among Britain’s elite.
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

The 10 Best Movies Based On Books You Read In English Class

While everyone has a different taste in books, there are certain works that are undeniable classics. At least that’s what our high school English teachers tell us. And there’s a good chance you’ve read all those “undeniable classics” in the context of an English class at some point in your life. (Possibly aloud while your friend laughed at your iambic pentameter.)
Books & Literaturedefector.com

Defector Reads A Book Has Its Pick For August

Thanks to the DRAB community for discussing The Big Sleep with us this month! We enjoyed reading through comments from those of you who loved it and those who hated it (but were still kind enough to chime in!). And if you did like it, the detective fiction fans in the chat had some good tips for tackling the rest of Chandler’s work. In August, DRAB is sticking to crime. We’ll be reading Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley, the first book in her “Ripliad” and the basis for a 1999 movie adaptation that stars a very, ah, handsome Jude Law.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CNN

20 of the most anticipated new books to read this August

As back-to-school season begins, it seems an appropriate time to add to your own reading syllabi. August’s new book releases offer something for a slew of preferred areas of study. Love history? You’ll find biographies, memoirs and historical fiction. Practically major in thrillers? Stephen King, Paula Hawkins and Megan Abbott all have new offerings.
Books & Literaturewhatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Books Being Released This Week

Odds are, the reason you read this article, or even open this article every week is to find a new read. Well guess what, these books are as new as it gets. These books below have been released just this week and you should be the first to read them. Be the first to introduce them to your book club and be first to flaunt them to all your friends.
Books & LiteratureGoshen News

Future writer wonders if children read books anymore

DR. WALLACE: I'm told that I have a great imagination and that has made me consider becoming a writer someday. So my question to you is: Do people still read books?. I'd seriously consider this as a future profession if it's feasible, but I don't want to go down this path if all it leads to is a noble but dusty dead end. I'm not the type to need to make big bucks and wear designer sunglasses around town all summer, but I'd like to at least be able to afford some cheap sunglasses to keep the glare out of my eyes.
Books & LiteratureKUTV

3 books that are perfect for summer reading

KUTV — Happy August! School is just around the corner, and Melissa Dalton Martinez, host and book reviewer for The Book Break, is back with three book recommendations for kids and their parents!. 1. Cat Ladies of the Apocalypse compiled and edited by Utah local author Lyn Worthen. A twist...
Books & LiteratureCourier-Express

Reading a book can warp one's mind

Well, no. I only recently came to understand something about the first word of the mathematical discipline we call “quantum mechanics.” It is defined as dealing “with the mathematical description of the motion and interaction of subatomic particles, incorporating the concepts of quantization of energy, wave-particle duality, the uncertainty principle, and the correspondence principle,” according to something called Oxford Languages, which can be reached via Google.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Why Adults Should Read Middle Grade Books

The TV show Ted Lasso was not at all on my radar until I started to hear about it everywhere — from friends, on social media, and even on my professional Slack network. I am not a sports person, but I do succumb to peer pressure when it comes to certain media, and like many I devoured the AppleTV show in a single weekend. One of my favorite episodes in season 1 is episode 3, “Trent Crimm: The Independent.” In it, Coach Lasso is working hard to connect to his new football team and inspire them to make some essential changes in how they interact with one another. In order to accomplish that, he gives them all books that he hand-picks for their various needs and personalities. To surly, gruff team captain Roy Kent, who resents Coach Lasso’s upbeat attitude, Lasso gifts a copy of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time.
Books & Literaturetelegraphherald.com

Best-sellers

5. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books. 10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor. 11. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books. 12. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper. 13. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books. 14. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

This Book By a Local Author Is a Must-Read

Local author Liza Wiemer’s award-winning young adult novel, The Assignment, has inspired conversations about speaking out against hate, racism, injustice and antisemitism. Now, she’s working with the Holocaust Education and Resource Center (HERC) to provide copies of her book throughout Wisconsin schools as part of the state’s newly mandated Holocaust education.
Books & LiteratureSlate

Charlie Jane Anders on Her New Book of Writing Advice

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, host June Thomas talks to Charlie Jane Anders, author of many novels and a...
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

*Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “The Official Harry Potter Baking Book,” Joanna Farrow. 3. “She Dared: Bethany Hamilton,” Jenni L. Walsh. 4. “Uni Goes to School (Uni the Unicorn),” Amy Krouse Rosenthal. 5. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” Holly Jackson. 6. “Rocks and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy