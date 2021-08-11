Cancel
Certain Songs #2161: Sam Cooke – “Twistin’ The Night Away (Harlem Square Club, 1963)”

By Jim Connelly
medialoper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 1963, Sam Cooke and his label RCA decided to immortalize his current stage show by recording a set at the Harlem Square Club in Miami. And the results were so revelatory, so indicative of where Sam was going with his music — a much grittier, harder R&B sound than he’d previously gone after — that it freaked RCA the fuck out and they didn’t release it for 22 years. In their mind, Sam Cooke was a pop artist, and this anything but pop.

