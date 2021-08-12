3 Bedroom Home in La Porte City - $85,000

Great investment property. Tons of potential with the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Take advantage of more than 1,400 square feet of garage space in this double deep three stall. This home is sitting on over 1/3 acre corner lot. Lower level needs remodel, but offers space for two bedrooms, bathroom and living room. Potential for kitchenette or laundry area as well. Upstairs just needs freshened up but offers a bedroom, bathroom, large living room and kitchen. Cash or Renovation loans only. Being sold AS~IS..