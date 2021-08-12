Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

SPURS SIGN 2021 FIRST ROUND PICK JOSH PRIMO

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (August 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Josh Primo. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Primo, 6-6/190, was selected with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He became the youngest draft pick by the Spurs since they joined the NBA in 1976, as well as just the second San Antonio lottery pick since 1997. The 18-year-old played one season at the University of Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a SEC Championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting in 19 of 30 games and shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.1 from beyond the arc. A native of Toronto, Primo scored in double figures 12 times, including a career-high 22 points twice, and registered eight games where he knocked down three-or-more three pointers. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 25 after averaging 19.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while knocking down 10-of-13 three pointers in two games. Primo also represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup and participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at the 2020 All Star Game in Chicago.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The San Antonio Spurs#Nba Draft#The University Of Alabama#Sec#The Ncaa Tournament#Spurs Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

San Antonio Spurs: 3 Ways Josh Primo Will Top Devin Booker

San Antonio Spurs fans were shocked this past week when the team reached down the draft board to select Alabama guard Josh Primo at 12th overall. Coming into the draft, almost every single projection showed him going in the late first or early second round. Initially, the pick did not...
NBAprojectspurs.com

Spurs: Why Josh Primo went from underwhelming pick to exciting pickup

Doesn’t it feel like the draft was ages ago? Spurs Twitter was in a frenzy just last Thursday when Adam Silver stepped up to the podium and announced the San Antonio Spurs were drafting Joshua Primo with the #12 overall pick. The move surprised everyone, even Primo’s agent and family....
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Primo impresses for Spurs in NBA Summer League, scoring 17 points

Many analysts thought Alabama freshman Josh Primo should return to school to play the 2021-22 season under Nate Oats. However, Primo decided to stay in the 2021 NBA Draft, and his stock skyrocketed as the event drew closer. Not only was he a first-round pick — by going No. 12 overall, he was the first SEC player to come off the board.
NBAKENS 5

Josh Primo shows youth, poise and playmaking promise for Spurs at Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Summer League is all about the young guys, and no player in this year's draft was younger than Josh Primo, selected by San Antonio with pick No.12. His talent is raw but real, and he's already showing promise in a bigger role than his 3 and D play at Alabama. Still, his coaches and teammates say the most impressive thing about him is that he's cool, calm and collected as an 18-year-old playing against grown men.
NBAPosted by
95.3 The Bear

WATCH: Josh Primo Inks Rookie Deal with Spurs

Former Crimson Tide guard and 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo, is officially a San Antonio Spur. The 6-foot-6 wing from Toronto, Canada signed his rookie deal this week, becoming the youngest player in the NBA at just 18 years old. While the official terms of...
NBAexpressnews.com

San Antonio Spurs officially sign Zach Collins, Josh Primo

LAS VEGAS — The Spurs took care of some housekeeping duties Wednesday with the official signings of free agent Zach Collins and first-round pick Josh Primo. The Spurs agreed to terms with the 23-year-old Collins last week. The 6-foot-11 forward/center played his first three seasons with Portland after being drafted 10th overall in 2017.
NBAKTSA

Spurs sign 2021 NBA draft pick to contract

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old, first round draft pick is officially a San Antonio Spur. The team signed Josh Primo from the University of Alabama. Primo becomes the youngest Spurs draft pick since the team joined the NBA in 1976 and only the second Spurs lottery pick sine 1997.
NBAchatsports.com

Josh Primo shows his potential in Spurs Summer League loss to Nets

After missing a few games with calf tightness, first round draft pick Josh Primo returned to the court in Las Vegas for the San Antonio Spurs’ penultimate Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets and led the way with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 104-100 loss. While his numbers weren’t the most efficient — 8-22 shooting overall and 3-11 from three — he continued to show off his potential to be something special with his nifty skill set and flashy offensive game.
NBANBA

Las Vegas Summer League: Thunder roll past Spurs

• Thunder 116, Spurs 91: Box score | Game details. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 116-91 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday. Oklahoma City started things off with a 26-16 first quarter and put the game to bed behind a 33-21...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy