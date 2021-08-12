SPURS SIGN 2021 FIRST ROUND PICK JOSH PRIMO

SAN ANTONIO (August 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Josh Primo. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Primo, 6-6/190, was selected with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He became the youngest draft pick by the Spurs since they joined the NBA in 1976, as well as just the second San Antonio lottery pick since 1997. The 18-year-old played one season at the University of Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to a SEC Championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while starting in 19 of 30 games and shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.1 from beyond the arc. A native of Toronto, Primo scored in double figures 12 times, including a career-high 22 points twice, and registered eight games where he knocked down three-or-more three pointers. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 25 after averaging 19.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while knocking down 10-of-13 three pointers in two games. Primo also represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup and participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at the 2020 All Star Game in Chicago.