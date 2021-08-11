Manchester’s Electric Chair returns with DJ Harvey

When Electric Chair first draped The Roadhouse in camouflage netting back in the summer of 1995, nobody knew it would go on to have the lasting impact it did in the city of Manchester and beyond. For almost 13 years it bubbled away, evolving into almost a culture within itself. It was home to the most beautiful melting pot of people, of which many attended religiously, no matter the venue, guest or many local-hero DJs who played there.