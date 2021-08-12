Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SailPoint Technologies, Intel, IBM

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Management#Cloud Management#Ama Research#Emc Corporation#Intel Corporation#Ibm Rrb Corp#Okta Inc#Sap Se#Microsoft Corporation#Google Llc#Cloud Iam#Bfsi#Industry Vertical#Telecommunication#Education#Retail#Directory Services#Password Management#Governance Compliance#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Big Data Technology and Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Oracle, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Big Data Technology and Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Big Data Technology and Service Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Threat Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Symantec, IBM, FireEye

The latest study released on the Global Intelligent Threat Security Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Intelligent Threat Security Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Internetbostonnews.net

Chatbot Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: IBM, eGain, Amazon Web Services

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Chatbot Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Chatbot Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants CitiusTech, McKesson, IBM, Oracle

The Global Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including HP, McKesson, CitiusTech, IBM, Oracle, Cerner, Allscripts, Optum & Verisk Analytics etc have been looking into Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Recipe Management System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Aptean, AVEVA Group, Apicbase.com

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Recipe Management System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Recipe Management System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Softwarebostonnews.net

ePedigree Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, TraceLink, IBM

The latest study released on the Global ePedigree Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The ePedigree Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Standard Aero, Adolf Wurth, BBA Aviation

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IT Spending in Transportation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, IBM, Cognizant

The latest study released on the Global IT Spending in Transportation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The IT Spending in Transportation Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Block chain in Agriculture Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, SAP

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Block chain in Agriculture covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Block chain in Agriculture explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Blockgrain, Chainvine, Origintrail, Arc-Net, Microsoft, Ripe.Io, SAP SE, Provenance, IBM, Ambrosus, Agridigital & Vechain.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Wet Tissues Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Unilever, Essity, Kimberly-Clark

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Wet Tissues Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Wet Tissues market outlook.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Emerson Electric, Exprodat, Halliburton

The latest study released on the Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AWS, Google, IBM

The Latest Released IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bluelock, HP, Amazon Web Services, Google, CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, Rackspace, Entrada, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, CenturyLink, Akamai, Microsoft, British Telecom, IBM & Dimension Data.
Electronicsthedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Qualcomm, FinGenius, NVIDIA

The latest independent research document on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market report advocates analysis of Huawei Technologies (China), Qualcomm (US), FinGenius (UK), General Vision (US), IBM Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Inbenta Technologies (US), Cerebras Systems (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics(South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Apple Inc (US), Numenta (US), Sentient Technologies (US), Google Inc (US)
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Mobile 5G Infrastructure Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Qualcomm (US), Huawei (CN), Intel (US)

JCMR published a new industry research that focuses on Global Mobile 5G Infrastructure Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of Global Mobile 5G Infrastructure Market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Mobile 5G Infrastructure study is segmented by Application, end users, products types and various important geographies like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA etc].
SoftwareIT Jungle

Domino 12 Comes To IBM i

HCL Technologies, which now owns the Lotus Notes and Domino family, started shipping Domino 12 two months ago. Surprisingly, the new version is now available on the IBM i platform, where a substantial number of companies still run Notes and Domino applications. Back in late 2017, you will remember, an...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud

A new data service on Cloudera Data Platform to automate and manage cloud-native data flows, increasing operational efficiency and reducing cloud costs. Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.
Businesschannele2e.com

New Relic CEO Sees MSP, Cloud Partner Opportunities

New Relic CEO Bill Staples sees more opportunities for the IT monitoring software company to work with MSPs (managed IT services providers). And in the cloud services provider market, it sounds like New Relic will strive to extend beyond Amazon Web Services to more closely engage Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform opportunities.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., And Cisco Systems Inc. Emerge As Dominant Market Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is set to grow by USD 40.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 44.65% during 2021-2025, according to this report. The report identifies and provides a detailed analysis of the market participants in dominant positions including Amazon.com Inc.(US) , Broadcom Inc.(US) , Cisco Systems Inc.(US) , Dell Technologies Inc.(US) ,and International Business Machines Corp.(US).
Retailatlantanews.net

API Management Market is Booming Worldwide with Akana, Mulesoft, Apiary

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global API Management Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global API Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy