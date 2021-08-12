Growing Demand of Mining and Metallurgy Sector Is Predicted to Produce Numerous Opportunities for Induction Furnace Market, Says Fact.MR
Induction furnace is an electrical furnace in which the heat is generated by induction heat of the metal. Induction capacities range from less than one kilogram to one hundred tonnes, and widely used to melt iron, steel, copper, aluminium and precious metal. Sales Outlook of Induction Furnace as per the Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in Induction Furnace Market. The report answers the Demand outlook of Induction Furnace from 2021 to 2031. The report also examines the Induction Furnace market key trends and growth opportunities.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0