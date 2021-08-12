Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris — Frankish Nobles guide

People are still murdering each other with swords in Chivalry 2, so it’s only appropriate that the game is receiving yet another post-launch patch. Following up the delayed 2.0.1 patch that dropped recently, patch 2.1.0, aka The House Galencourt update, is adding even more content to Chivalry 2, alongside a host of new fixes and the return of the beloved Arrow Cam. There’s even a new playable character, plus some new voices, which will be helpful if anyone’s already getting sick of listening to the same voice samples time and again. You can only listen to someone say the same thing so many times, after all.