Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus 2.0 — The best towers and characters

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Theater Mechanicus event has returned in Genshin Impact, you might be wondering about the best combos we can try while playing. I’ve talked about this before when the event originally became available during the Lantern Rite Festival. However, because of numerous changes and tweaks, it’s better to discuss these concepts and add a refresher. Here’s our Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus 2.0 guide to help you out with the best towers and characters that you can use to eliminate your foes.

www.pcinvasion.com

